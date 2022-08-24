D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Wednesday thanked ousted Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who serves as the chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, for her longstanding support for D.C. statehood.

Maloney, who lost a reelection bid Tuesday to Rep. Jerrold Nadler in a newly drawn district in New York, chairs the committee that has oversight over D.C. and managed the process in which Norton’s statehood bill got to the House floor and passed in 2020 and 2021.

Maloney also got several D.C. home rule and equality bills passed in her committee. She played a key role in seeing that the District was made whole in the American Rescue Plan for the $755 million the city was shortchanged in the CARES Act.

The District was treated as a territory instead of a state in the CARES Act as far as funding was concerned and Maloney worked with Norton to restore the funds later.

“I will miss working with my longtime close friend Carolyn Maloney, especially on D.C. matter and women’s rights,” Norton said. “She has been a champion for D.C. statehood, home rule and equality, and we in D.C. owe her a debt of gratitude.”