As colleges and universities across the country start the fall semester, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton plans to introduce her yearly resolution supporting September as National Campus Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Norton has introduced this resolution for the past several years to spotlight the problem of sexual assaults on college campuses.

“The high rates of sexual assaults at colleges point to the continuing importance of my resolution,” she said.

An article posted on the American Psychological Association’s website in April — titled “A Crisis of Campus Sexual Assault” — reported that overall, 13% of college and graduate students report nonconsensual sexual contact by physical force or inability to consent, according to a 2019 Association of American Universities survey of nearly 182,000 students.

The APA report said the highest rates occurred among female undergraduates (25.9%) and college students who identified as gay, transgender or nonbinary (22.8%).