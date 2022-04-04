D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said she will introduce legislation granting the District equitable footing with the states regarding appointments to the U.S. military academies.

The service academy legislation is a part of the “Free and Equal DC” series package by Norton to put the city on equal footing with the states and to have the federal government relinquish local control.

Presently, each House member and senator is allocated five positions to each of the military academies which consist of the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy, and are allowed to nominate 10 people for each appointment as it becomes available due to vacancy as individuals graduate or leave the academy. The District has no senators thereby depriving it of 10 appointments to each academy.

“This bill will provide equality for the residents of the District who choose to serve their country by applying to a service academy,” Norton said in a statement Friday. “It is remarkable that D.C. residents volunteer to serve a country that denies them statehood, congressional voting rights, and full home rule. District residents have fought and died in every American war, and our residents, who pay all federal taxes, including paying more federal taxes per capita than the residents of any state, deserve to have the same opportunity to attend our prestigious service academies as residents of the states.”