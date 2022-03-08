D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) has requested that the U.S. Capitol reopen as a tourist site due to the success of the coronavirus vaccines and security improvements.

“It is time that the U.S. Capitol open once again to visitors,” said Norton, in a statement. “The Capitol was closed because of the pandemic and because of security concerns stemming from the January 6th attack. Restrictions due to COVID-19 are disappearing in the District of Columbia and nationwide because vaccines work, and there is no reason to believe visitors in the Capitol would imperil security. Given the importance of the Capitol to D.C.’s tourist economy, it is time for the Capitol, like the rest of D.C. is already doing, to reopen to visitors. I urge the Capitol to follow D.C. and safely reopen.”