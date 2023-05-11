D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton wrote to Dr. Susan K. Pell, the executive director of the U.S. Botanic Garden on the Capitol grounds, requesting her agency display marijuana after hemp’s recent debut.

Norton, who has previously requested that the Botanic Garden showcase marijuana, noted the House has passed several bills that would have de-scheduled cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act.

“As individual states and the country as a whole are moving toward the legalization of marijuana, having a display with male and female plants would be a historic opportunity to highlight the impact of marijuana on American society and, especially, the American economy,” she wrote Wednesday.

Norton said 21 states and the District have legalized adult-use marijuana. Cannabis sales are projected to reach about $33.6 billion by the end of this year and as much as $53.5 billion by 2027, she noted.

Norton requested a written response from Pell by May 24.