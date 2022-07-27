Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) recently announced that the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources last week passed her Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, which would establish a memorial on federal land in the District of Columbia to honor the 18 million American women who kept the home front running during World War II.

The House passed the bill last year. The Senate companion bill is sponsored by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

“Women have largely been ignored in the memorials on federal land in the nation’s capital,” Norton said. “My constituent Raya Kenney, the founder of the Women Who Worked on the Home Front Foundation, came up with the idea to honor these brave women who supported the World War II effort. I am pleased the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources passed the bill. Thank you to Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, for leading this effort in the Senate.”