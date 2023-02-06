Celebrated authors Lisa McNair and Marita Golden will be among the special guests at the Meet the World Image Solutions’ seventh annual Black History Month Literary Weekend later this month.

The Feb. 23-25 event will highlight eight local and nationally best-selling authors for three days of school visits, book signings, essay contests and a literary jazz brunch.

“The purpose of the Black History Month Literary Weekend is to promote literacy and showcase a variety of authors while celebrating African American history,” said Dr. Rhonda Lawson, founder and president of Meet the World Image Solutions. “Since launching this event in New Orleans, in 2017, we’ve promoted nearly 50 authors, impacted 1,000 students, and awarded nearly $3,000 in scholarships and prizes. I’m looking forward to even greater momentum when we bring this great event to the DMV for the first time.”

On Feb. 23, guests are invited to get to know the authors at a welcome social at the DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring/Washington, D.C. North. The event is free and open to the public, but organizers say space is limited.

On Feb. 24, the authors will visit students at Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Richard Wright Public Charter School for Journalism and Media Arts in the District. These events are closed to the public.

Also on Feb. 24, the authors will hold a book chat and signing at Barnes and Nobles Bookstore at the Bowie Town Center in Bowie, Maryland. The event is free and open to the public and books are available for purchase.

On Feb. 25, the signature event for the Black History Month Literary Weekend will be the Ivory and Cream Affairs Literary Brunch at Rosensteel Hall in Silver Spring, Maryland. The brunch will include a three-course gourmet meal, live jazz, a mimosa bar, a silent auction, and the Meet the World’s 8th and 9th Grade Essay Contest will be awarded.