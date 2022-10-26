Nourish DC, a program offering grants to city businesses that focus on food access, said Wednesday that applications are available for consideration until Nov. 20.

The organization has set aside nearly $500,000 for supporting neighborhood businesses that aim to improve food access and generate new jobs, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported. One component of the program is technical assistance from the D.C. Department of Planning and Economic Development to grant recipients, which tend to be small, food-oriented businesses.

Grants range from $10,000 to $50,000 and can be utilized for such activities as real estate acquisition, equipment purchasing and product development.

“What we want to do is we want to create more food access points,” said John Falcicchio, D.C. deputy mayor for planning and economic development, WJLA reported. “What this does is actually look to businesses in Wards 5, 7, and 8, and really focus on those businesses that are already there in the neighborhood, who have something that people like but just want to grow into a business that becomes an employer that serves a neighborhood, but also hires D.C. residents.”