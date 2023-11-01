Dear Seniors,

As we step into November, we are greeted by a season of change. The leaves that were once green, now paint our city in vibrant autumn hues. The clocks will fall back, ending daylight savings time, and ushering in standard time, and the temperature change will mark the progression of a new season on the horizon. Although the world around us is ever-changing, one thing around us remains the same – the opportunity to embrace gratitude daily and the appreciation of our loved ones.

This November, we celebrate National Caregivers Family Month, a month designed to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. It is a time where we can all raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers. We are proud to share that one of DACL’s grantees, DCCI, is supporting this mission. The DC Caregivers Institute (DCCI) provides support for caregivers through the two following programs: Caregivers Support Group and DCCI Educational Webinars.

Caregivers Support Group

DC Caregivers Institute (DCCI) provides monthly support groups for caregivers enrolled in the Institute. The goal of the group is to enhance caregivers’ coping skills, through mutual support and information sharing. It provides a space to virtually gather with a group of people facing common caregiving issues to share what’s troubling them. Through the sharing of experiences, DCCI is able to offer support, encouragement, and comfort to others, and receive the same. The support group schedule is below:

Evening Support Group:

When: 1st Thursday each month

Time: 7:00 pm to 8:00pm/Virtually

Afternoon Support Group

When: 3rd Thursday each month

Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm/Virtually

*To enroll in the Caregivers Support Group please contact DCCI (202) 464-1513*

Educational Webinars:

DCCI offers monthly educational webinars, which cover a variety of valuable topics, these webinars are open to everyone. Topics can include “Learning Stress Reduction Techniques” to “Safe at Home Program and Safe Transfer Techniques with appropriate equipment.” Knowing what to expect can help caregivers feel more in control and better able to plan. The Webinar schedule for November is below:

When: November 15, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm /Virtually

Zoom Information: Meeting ID: 896 9478 6432 Passcode: 257331

Topic: Emergency Preparedness for Seniors

Janel Doughten, Associate Director

Center for Senior Services B’nai B’rith International

For any questions on how to take advantage of these services, please contact DC Caregivers Institute to find out more about all our programs and services at (202) 464-1513.

Let’s embrace this season of change and gratitude. We can do this by continuing to make connections with our loved ones or even helping those in need. I hope the month of November is an amazing start to your new season of change and gratitude.

In Service,

Charon P.W. Hines