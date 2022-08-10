The Healthy Hospital Initiative and District of Columbia hospitals are committed to promoting health and wellness through a balanced lifestyle that includes nutritious foods low in salt, sugar, and saturated fats, and wellness practices like exercise, adequate sleep, and proper stress management.

Join DC hospitals and health professionals this summer to decrease your risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and cancer. Follow our recipe for success to achieve overall health and wellness.

Learn more at dcha.org/advocacy-policy/healthy-hospital-initiative.