Getting that painting, a film script, or a photography exhibition past the development and before an audience stage requires planning.

What should be included in a business strategy to move the work past the creative stage and begin financing to get others to support your effort? The Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) offer free business and marketing workshops for artists and arts organizations in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region. Seven free workshops begin on Jan. 18 and continue until May 2.

The NVLAA is a partnership between ArtsFairfax, Arlington Cultural Affairs, and Alexandria Office of the Arts and was designed to share costs, promotion, and administrative duties.

“This is the second year of professional development offerings from NVLAA,” said Allison Mui Mitchell, director of communications at ArtsFairfax. “The free workshops also increase networking opportunities.”

Access to Topics Every Creative Can Use

The sessions will take place virtually, except for one in-person workshop in the spring. The first workshop on Jan. 18 is “Inside Representation: Paths to Working with Dealers and Agents.”

“Cultural Intelligence for Arts Organizations & Artists,” scheduled for Feb. 8, guides participants in building their awareness about different cultures.

“Our participants appreciate that even though our gatherings are virtual, every workshop is interactive,” Mitchell continued. “Not only do the participants enjoy the opportunity to connect with colleagues across the region, but they also get to immediately apply the skills they’re learning in small group activities and conversation.”

Other workshop topics and dates are “Nailing the Application: A Guide to Artist Open Calls” on Feb. 22, “Promotional Partnerships: Creative Ways to Attract New Audiences” on March 7, and “Marketing Tools of the Trade” on March 21 will focus on social media marketing and analytics, and “Creating Content in a Digital World” is scheduled for April 4.

“After last year’s workshops, we heard from artists and arts groups across all three regions that marketing was a shared priority. This year we’ve dedicated three sessions to skills and tools they need to promote their work,” Mitchell said.

On May 2, an in-person session, “Community Engagement at Studio PAUSE,” will be held in Arlington, Virginia.

Not-to-Be-Missed Free Professional Development

“For individuals not affiliated with an organization, being an artist can be isolating,” acknowledged Mitchell. “Like any industry, it’s helpful to connect with peers to share inspiration, hear ideas, or see if they are confronting the same challenges.”

Though free, advance registration is required to attend any workshop in this series.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.