After hours and hours of pondering his future, Nyckoles Harbor has made his much-awaited decision. The talented dual-sports athlete will take his talents to the University of South Carolina.

A 6-foot-five, 225-pound wide receiver and top-rated sprinter in the country picked the Gamecocks over Football Bowl Subdivision (FBs) powers Louisiana State University, the University of Michigan, the University of Maryland, Miami University and the University of Oregon.

“We’ve been prioritizing the triangle (three considerations): athletics, academics and then not just being there overall, but liking the feel of it,” said Harbor, ranked the top athlete in the high school class of 2023 by many. “A team has to have a great track and field program, great athletics and a great football team. That is what got my attention. I have been blessed to be put in this position where I can make a choice of whatever school I want to go to.”

The honors student made his decision at his school, Archbishop Carroll in northeast D.C., where the entire school body assembled in the gym to witness his pick. The signing was covered by College Football Live on ESPNU.

Surrounding him for the big moment were his father Azuka, mother Saundra and sister Giovanna.

“I have not slept for the past two nights,” confessed his father over the anxiety of reaching a decision. “It was hard. One minute it seemed like it was one school and then it would change, I think he made the right choice.”

Harbor led the Lions football team to 22 wins the past two seasons, including a perfect 12-0 mark and DC State championship last year, with his ability to impact the game both on the defensive side where he stood out as linebacker/defensive end and at wide receiver. Harbor recorded 45 tackles (29 solo), with 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while also hauling in 15 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season.

He is equally impressive on the track where he has run some of the fastest times in the country. His recent times in the 60 meters (6.64 seconds), 100 meters (10.21 seconds), 200 meters (20.63 seconds) and 300 meters (33.90 seconds) are considered elite for someone his size.

Harbor has his sights set on future Summer Olympic host cities Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028).

“That’s one of my biggest goals,” Harbor said, confidently. “I’m going to make sure I get to it.”