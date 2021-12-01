CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19

Obama, Fauci Surprise Children at D.C. COVID Vax Clinic

WI Web StaffDecember 1, 2021
Courtesy of Barack Obama via Twitter

Former President Barack Obama, with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in tow, made a surprise visit Tuesday to a D.C. coronavirus vaccine clinic for 5-to-11-year-olds, commending those who were getting the shot and encouraging others to follow suit.

The two spoke to children and parents at a vaccination clinic inside the gym at Kimball Elementary School, The Associated Press reported.

“Nobody really loves getting a shot,” Obama said, AP reported. “I don’t love getting a shot. But I do it because it’s going to help keep me healthy.”

Vaccinations for children between 5 and 11 years old began nationwide early last month after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group on Oct. 29 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a formal recommendation four days later.

More than 1 million adolescents in that age group have since gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the White House.

WI Web Staff

