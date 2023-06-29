The main sanctuary of the University Park Church of Christ in Hyattsville was filled with screaming children who took part in a one-day Vacation Bible School on June 24, where everybody received gold medals.

Vacation Bible School is a popular event at many churches across the area but during the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches eliminated or shortened the annual summer event, where generally students learn the Bible and engage in arts and crafts.

“We believe that we need to meet people where they are,” said University Park Church of Christ Minister Don Ballard as he stood in the foyer of the church that was adorned with five big rings, a medal stand, and all the trappings of the Olympic Games.

“You can see the effort of an event like this. You had more than 60 volunteers, and over 60 children on deck, people are giving of their time in a demonstration that they loved the Lord,” said Ballard, just before the church’s young adults put on a play about a young lady who needed faith, hope and trust to be an Olympic champion.

Alicia Harris, a TV network producer in real life, wrote and directed the production.

“The play is called a ‘Champion for Jesus,’ but the play is really about having faith and that’s what being a champion for having Jesus is all about,” Harris told The Informer.

Peace Mbuashu-Ndip, played Sarah, a young lady, fearful of being in a Nike commercial, who overcomes her fears after she was visited by three angels named Faith, Trust, and Hope.

Alana Harris, 21, who played the angel Trust, encouraged Sarah to change her mind.

“This play was important because kids need to learn about God especially in this society today because it’s the norm not to believe in God so this is very important,” the performer said.

At 4 p.m., it was time to go home and each child and volunteer received a replica of a gold medal. They also got flashlights, horns and bag full of treats.

VBS Director Mariama Reid said, “Growing up, Vacation Bible School was among my fondest memories.”

Reid said she now enjoys witnessing others make lasting memories at University Park Church of Christ’s Vacation Bible School.

“As a mom, it was fun to see the joy on my son’s face as he was growing up,” Reid said. “To see the joy on the faces of children who may not attend church is part of my act of service to the Lord.”