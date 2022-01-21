**FILE** Courtesy of cdc.gov

More than 25% of all U.S. coronavirus cases reported since the start of the pandemic have come during the past month, according to an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

The U.S. has reported roughly 70 million cases since the pandemic’s outset in early 2020 — nearly 18 million of which have been recorded over the past month, CNN reported, citing the Johns Hopkins data.

Roughly 764,000 new coronavirus infections are reported in the U.S. each day, CNN reported.

The surge has been fueled largely by the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus, which quickly became the dominant strain in the U.S. after the first case was detected in the country on Dec. 1.

