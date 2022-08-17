Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is Maryland’s second-largest school district, but when it comes to teachers, administrators and students, the district is second to none!

This year, CEO Dr. Monica Goldson has encouraged the PGCPS community to believe in the “power of one” — each individual working collectively to build a thriving system of teaching, learning, equity and excellence.

“Families, educators, and staff are all integral to the success of the PGCPS community,” said Dr. Goldson. “This school year, stay informed and get involved — whether through volunteering, becoming a community partner, participating in a school PTA/PTO or giving your best every day.”

In preparation for back-to-school, take note of key dates and tips to start off strong.

Back-to-School Drive & Dash (Aug. 20)

Families are invited to the annual backpack and school supplies giveaway at High Point, Charles Herbert Flowers and Oxon Hill high schools beginning at 9 a.m. and while supplies last.

Student Orientation Day (Aug. 26)

PGCPS will host orientation for pre-kindergarteners, kindergarteners and new students along with new middle school students and rising ninth graders.

First Day of School (Aug. 29)

PGCPS will welcome back all students for the first day of school. Share your back-to-school moments on social media with #PGCPS1stDay.

For more information on the 2022-23 school year, view the Back-to-School Guide at www.pgcps.org.

5 Tips to Prepare for the School Year

Back-to-school is as easy as A-B-C with these top tips to get ready for #PGCPS1stDay!

1. Be Wise: Immunize! All students must be up-to-date on all state-mandated vaccines before the beginning of this school year. The Prince George’s County Health Department is hosting community and school-based clinics all month. For information on dates and appointments, visit www.pgcps.org/immunizations. Eligible students are also encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

2. Apply for Free Meals Families must complete the Free or Reduced Price Meals application for students to receive free breakfast and lunch at school. The federal waiver that provided free meals for all students during the pandemic has expired. This school year, families who do not qualify for free or reduced meals will be required to pay. Visit www.myschoolapps.com to apply.

3. Stay Connected! Don’t miss important news and updates: Make sure contact information is updated in SchoolMax. Sign up to receive newsletters, text and email alerts on the PGCPS website and follow PGCPS on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn).

4. Get Transportation Help

Questions on student bus assignments? Our Transportation Call Center (301-952 – 6570) will be open to assist families prior to the first day of school from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on the following dates: Saturday, Aug. 20, Sunday, Aug. 21, Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28.

5. Spread the Word: Join #TeamPGCPS

PGCPS is seeking dynamic professionals, including teachers, nurses, bus drivers and support staff. Visit www.pgcps.org/careers to explore opportunities for the 2022-23 school year with the #1 team. Substitute teachers and paraprofessionals are also a critical part of school communities. Openings for short and long-term substitutes are available with higher salaries.