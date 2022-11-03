The whole family can come out to play this Saturday on Wisconsin Ave. NW. From 9:00 am – 1:00 pm on Nov. 5, Open Streets takes to the avenue spreading its mission of education, sharing recreational opportunities, and fostering community building.

All ages are invited for a morning of live performances by Top 5 Band, the Kevin Jefferson Quartet plus an array of outdoor activities including interactive art installations from Chalk Riot, Project Create and Harpist Art. Folks can stop by a crochet and knitting station from Kyra’s Kreations, or have some ranch-type fun at the Pony Petting Zoo. Wine tastings, outdoor markets and more are on order as well.

Open Streets Wisconsin Ave welcomes bike tune-up clinics from ForestPlanet Inc, and bike displays from ElectriCityBikes and Capital Bikeshare, plus FREE helmets, helmet decorating and scooter demos from LIME.

Get active on the pickle ball courts hosted by Tennis Zone Plus or dive into one of the many FREEwellness, yoga and fitness classes and presentations in the Open Streets Fitness Zones:

Fitness Zone 1: (Jenifer Street)

City Dance www.citydance.net

Flamenco Kids www.danceflamencodc.com

Fitness Zone 2: (5100 block Wisconsin Ave)

Crunch Fitness www.crunchfitness.com/locations/chevy-chase

Fitness Zone 3: (4500 block Wisconsin Ave)

Sport & Health www.sportandhealth.com

Kimmy K Heavy Hoops www.instagram.com/kimmiek.heavyhoops/

Washington Yoga Center www.washingtonyogacenter.com

Zone 4: (near Tenley Circle)

Sahara Dance www.saharadance.com

Taal Academy of Dance www.taaldancedc.org

JTR Jujutsu International www.jtrjujutsu.com

For more information on Open Streets visit www.OpenStreets.DC.gov