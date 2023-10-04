A wide range of activities are scheduled for Oct. 7 for the Open Streets celebration on Georgia Avenue Northwest.

Open Streets events offer District residents the opportunity to experience their streets by temporarily closing the roadways to vehicles and providing spaces for walking, biking, skating, playing and the chance to socialize with their neighbors.

A project of the Bowser administration in concert with the District’s Department of Transportation, the Georgia Avenue event will take place in Wards 1 and 4. Specifically, the avenue will be blocked off for vehicular traffic from Missouri Avenue NW in the north and Barry Place NW in the south, with the road closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The route will include hourly programmed classes and demonstrations, including yoga, dancing, and hula lessons in the Fitness Zones located on Kennedy, Randolph, and Bruce Monroe Park in Northwest.

Music zones will feature artists such as Kenny Sway, Tamika Love Jones, and Crush Funk Bank in the Music Zone located on New Hampshire and Ingraham Streets NW. A Bike Zone featuring workshops and demonstrations on bicycle maintenance and usage will occur between New Hampshire and Morton Streets in Northwest.