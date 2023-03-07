Performers for the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s opening ceremony in D.C. were announced Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place on March 25 at the Warner Theatre in Northwest from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Co-presented with The Japan Foundation, the ceremony will highlight Japanese arts and culture through one-time-only performances by Travis Japan and other entertainers.

A Moment of Friendship will officially open the festival during the ceremony with participants Koji Tomita, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“We hope spring lovers near and far will experience the special moments of international friendship on display at the opening ceremony,” said Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the festival. “Whether you’re joining in person, or watching live through the festival’s YouTube Channel, this year’s spectacular performances are a memorable way to kick off both the season of hope and renewal and the 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival.”

Yoshi Amao, a Japanese comedian and game show host, will co-host the event with WJLA-TV (Channel 7) meteorologist Veronica Johnson. In addition to Travis Japan, the event will feature singer Anna Sato and drummer Toshiyuki Sasaki; jazz marimbist Mika Stoltzman; and Petael musicians Miray Ito and Benedict Kloeckner.

Tickets for the free event have been claimed. For more information, go to NationalCherryBlossomFestival.org or call 877-442-5666.