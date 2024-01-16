Think about descriptors easily used to identify individuals and groups of people. Some words are African American, White, Asian American, Latino, young, old, upper class, middle class, lower class, poor, rich, gay, bisexual, Christian, or atheist. Labels automatically put people in a bucket, a crucial lesson from the film “Origin.”

Written, co-produced, and directed by Ava DuVernay, “Origin,” is based on the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson. “Origins” opens in wide release on Jan. 19.

DuVernay has said “Origin” could have easily been made as a documentary, but she figured out how to create a compelling story based on Wilkerson’s research with glorious acting. Multi-award-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrays Wilkerson. Through Wilkerson’s research for her book “Caste,” audiences see how she learns how people were put in hierarchical systems that determined who would be at the bottom and who would be on top. These caste systems were based on lies about groups of people that had nothing to do with race, gender, age, or other methods of categorizing individuals.

Wilkerson’s discoveries in “Origin” take place against a series of significant personal losses in her life.

Ellis-Taylor is outstanding in depicting Wilkerson as we identify with her struggle to cope with tremendous loss while trying to stay focused on her work deadlines. Often in the film, it felt like Ellis-Taylor, as Wilkerson, was trudging through thick, knee-deep mud.

Recalling words from loved ones, as well as facts from researchers, Wilkerson had many revelations from her discoveries. From looking at Trayvon Martin’s murder to taking another look at the Holocaust, slavery, and harsh treatment of the Dalits in India, “Origin” connects the dots with several “ah-ha” moments about why people have been mistreated for centuries. Audiences will see parallels with today’s false information spoken around the world by political and business leaders, which continues to keep people in caste systems.

“Origin” has an award-worthy ensemble cast. In addition to Ellis-Taylor’s outstanding role, strong performances are given by Jon Bernthal as Brett Hamilton, who is Isabel’s husband; Niecy Nash-Betts as Marion Wilkerson, Isabel’s cousin; and Emily Yancy as Ruby Wilkerson, Isabel’s mother.

There are also local connections with the book and film. Wilkerson, the author, is from D.C. The film also includes DMV native Myles Frost in the role of Trayvon Martin. Frost, a Bowie State University student, won a Tony award for his role as Michael Jackson in “MJ.” Also, there are two compositions in the film by Jason Moran, the artistic director for jazz at the Kennedy Center.

DuVernay is a master storyteller who skillfully transitions between present-day scenes and moments in history that have led to the social injustices we live through today.

Whether or not you have read Wilkerson’s book, every scene in “Origin” is familiar.

The content is given to us in “plain talk,” as Nash-Betts says through her character Marion Wilkerson.

See “Origin” with friends and be prepared for a stimulating discussion afterward.

“Origin” is distributed by NEON. View the film trailer here.