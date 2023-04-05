District Shadow U.S. Rep. Oye Owolewa (D) launched the Money Meetup Mixer at Ozios in Northwest on March 22 to increase the diversity of grantees in city government and provide residents with the information needed to transform neighborhoods.

Speakers at the event included Claudia Herrera from the D.C. Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection and Bola Audena from MBA Growth Partners. Herrera and Audena lead a seminar for minority and female business owners to learn where they can apply for grants. The Money Meetup Mixer will have future events and focus on aiding businesses from underrepresented groups learn the best ways to receive capital.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s contributing to the Money Meetup Mixer series,” said Oye. “Gone are the days where folks believe they can’t get the money they need and deserve. Everyone, not just the same few people, deserves to know what opportunities are available. This and future Mixers prepare us not only for today’s D.C. but also the D.C. 15 years from now.”