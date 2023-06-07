The Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County, part of the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announced Wednesday the 2023 Festival for Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Marking the date that the last enslaved people learned of their freedom, the month of June and the 19th day were combined to form the word Juneteenth.

The festival will occur on June 17 at Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro from noon-5 p.m. Live entertainment will include Rare Essence, Proverbs Reggae Band, DuPont Brass Band and Brencore AllStars Band.

The visual art exhibition of “My Coloured Girls” by Bevadine Zoma Terrell will be highlighted. There will also be art and historical activities, food and merchandise vendors, and nonprofit exhibitors.

The event is free. To learn more, go to https://www.pgparks.com/Juneteenth.