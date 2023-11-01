Southeast D.C.’s own Paco Panama is ushering in a new era of underground rap and shining a light on new talent, crowning himself as one the new kings of underground rap in the District.

Hailing from Southeast D.C., Paco Panama is ushering in a new era of underground rap and shining a light on new talent, crowning himself as one the new kings of underground rap in the District. (Courtesy photo)

His alternative perspective on storytelling reflects his life experiences and hard work ethic. Through his humble roots, he’s developed an ear for the community that helps him stand out. His transition from the trap life to a music career is a testament to his vision to see the world bigger than himself.

The son of a Panamanian father, growing up in D.C., Paco was exposed to a broad worldview early on. His father became incarcerated when he was young, so his mother and aunt helped to raise him. Despite his father’s absence, they still created respect as he would write letters and hear stories about him. “I don’t blame my dad for not being there, but it was times when I was like, ‘Damn, I need you right now,’” he said. There were questions only a father could answer, but he learned how to stay inspired.

As an athlete in his youth, he focused on basketball, which he attributes to his perseverance. “Sports helped me get the discipline and competitiveness,” he stated.

Continuing to say, “Hard work beats talent.” Another lesson he’s learned from his life experience is patience.

That patience has paid off, as he has now been recognized by some of the DMV’s biggest names, including Brent Faiyez and Goldlink. While attending the Broccoli City Festival, he had the opportunity to link up with some of the mentioned artists, who he said now enjoy his music.

Paco explained that artists who have been in the game for a while still keep their ear to the streets and that he appreciates being acknowledged by them.

Read more on wibridgedc.com.