After six seasons in his first coaching stint, the Georgetown Hoyas fired basketball coach Patrick Ewing on Thursday. He had a record of 75 wins and 109 losses, a winning percentage of 40.8%.

In 2021, the Hoyas qualified for the Division 1 tournament for the first time in seven years after defeating Villanova and Creighton in the Big East tournament.

The Hoyas have officially begun a national search for a new head coach.

Ewing, a Hall of Fame center in the NBA best known for his time leading the New York Knicks, played for Georgetown under legendary coach John Thomson and was the first overall pick in the 1985 draft after winning National Player of the Year honors. Ewing was a pioneer in future NBA stars attending the prestigious D.C. school, with Hall of Famers Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutumbo and Allen Iverson later attending the university. Ewing, like Thompson, has prioritized mentorship and speaking out on issues regardless of backlash.

“I am very proud to be a graduate of Georgetown University,” Ewing said in a statement. “And I am very grateful to President DeGioia for giving me the opportunity to achieve my ambition to be a head basketball coach. It is particularly meaningful for me to be in charge of the basketball program at my alma mater. I wish the program nothing but success. I will always be a Hoya.”