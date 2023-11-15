A recent conversation on social media that got many people chiming in was centered on the question, “Should you pay relatives to babysit your children?” What are your thoughts on this debate?

Nina Alexander, Columbus, Ohio

Yes, I paid my mother just like I would have paid anyone else to watch them. Grateful I had them to help raise and watch. My parents were the best.

Velda M., Washington, D.C.

Yes! I paid my mother from six weeks old through 7th grade. I was so grateful he was in the care of someone I loved and trusted. She watched our child full-time while we worked full-time. That’s a job! My in-laws occasionally watched him when he got older, but they wouldn’t dream of taking any money.

Meme K., Washington, D.C.

Yes, for teens, young adults, or if someone really has to go out of their way. Otherwise, it’s giving a toxic family dynamic. We are supposed to have a village; just don’t abuse it.

Roneshia Conliffe, Virginia Beach, Va.

Yes. Especially if it’s on a regular basis.

Paula Brown, Philadelphia

Yes, unless they say otherwise, you should expect to pay. Don’t assume it’s for free just because you’re related.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright