From the wars between Israel and Hamas and Ukraine and Russia to the battles continually fighting for racial equity in the United States, and the uptick in violence in D.C., there’s a lot of conflict affecting people locally and abroad.

There’s a saying, “The best way to fight for peace is to spread love.” As corny as it might sound, the message is a lesson we can all take as we navigate these challenging times.

With social media offering people the platform to share their feelings as facts, some users have been waging online wars, posting negative sentiments and suggestions that go beyond political ideals and turn into downright bullying, shaming and spreading hate.

This social media back and forth hardly ever ends in someone changing their views, and conversely, concludes with aggression, defensiveness, and remaining firm on the varying perspectives.

Not that there haven’t been success stories, but with all the fighting and violence that’s already happening, why waste the time battling online?

Find a way to share positive and encouraging quotes as people navigate these tough times. Perhaps share some stress relief tools and coping mechanisms that can help someone out, even if you all don’t see eye to eye.

Finally, even if you’re expressing your beliefs, do so in a way that is factual and leads with love on social media. Articles, interviews, anecdotes and other resources that might have been thought-provoking to you, might certainly help others consider perspectives or be further informed; but if so, make sure they’re from reliable sources and leave your negative thoughts out of there.

As we push for peace we must also practice positive interactions in our daily lives, including on social media. So, do your part, soldier, in this battle for peace: fight by spreading love.