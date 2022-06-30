The HeroZona Foundation, a nonprofit organization aiming to empower heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment and education, will hold its 17th annual invitation-only Arizona Delegation National Update Brunch in D.C. this fall during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference.

The event, on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take place at Georgia Brown’s in northwest D.C. and will cover important topics related to Arizona, including the diversification of the state, economic impact and business development.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we’re thrilled to be able to bring this momentous event back to Washington, D.C.,” said Alan “AP” Powell, HeroZona founder. “This brunch and the Black Caucus allow Arizona to keep moving forward in the right direction and provides important updates for African-American communities in our state.”

In partnership with the Penny & Robert Sarver Charitable Foundation, HeroZona will also sponsor the attendance of 10 local university students through the Greater Phoenix Urban League Young Professionals’ YP CoNEXT program.

In addition to receiving an invitation to the brunch, the students will also get tours of the Capitol, the Pentagon and the National Museum of African American History and Culture guided by event panelists and U.S. Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton.

APS will also sponsor the students to attend the National Newspaper Publishers Association “Black Press of America” 2022 National Leadership Awards Reception.

“Giving the future generation of leaders an opportunity to experience history as it happens at the Black Caucus is something our foundation is thrilled to do,” said Robert Sarver, a business magnate and owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. “The young men and women who will be in attendance are the ones who will continue to make Arizona better each day.”

Greater Phoenix Urban League Young Professionals “is very excited to partner with HeroZona and the Sarver Charitable Foundation to take our mentees from our YP CoNext program on this once in a lifetime trip,” said Ashlee Atkins, GPULYP president.

“This opportunity feeds into our mission to provide opportunities for personal and professional development around leadership, life skills and community involvement to aid in the transition from college students to high performing young professionals,” Atkins said.

The event will be moderated by Arizona Commission of African American Affairs Executive Director Cloves C. Campbell Jr. The brunch was continuously supported by late Arizona Rep. Ed Pastor, and HeroZona has continued the tradition the past several years.

It aims to bring together the Arizona Delegation, legislature, businesses and lobbyists to highlight opportunities offered in the state.