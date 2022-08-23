The U.S. Department of Defense again turned down D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for support from the National Guard to deal with the migrant crisis.

Meanwhile, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has moved to aid the migrants bused into the city from Texas and Arizona.

The Bowser administration initially made the request on July 19 but was rejected by the Pentagon because the request was too-opened, according to the mayor. The Pentagon also believes that funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would suffice, WTOP reported, citing The Associated Press.

The mayor’s latest request, on Aug. 11, asked for a 90-day deployment of National Guard members.

Because D.C. is not a state, only the president can deploy the city’s National Guard members. However, in a letter Monday, the Pentagon said doing so would be “inappropriate to the task” no matter the duration, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by WTOP.

The letter said a group of civilian and non-governmental organizations have the experience in dealing with the situation and are backed by FEMA funds.

Norton has introduced an emergency appropriations bill for the current fiscal year to provide an additional $50 million for FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The funding is designed for humanitarian assistance to migrants such as those being bused to D.C. and New York City by Texas and Arizona.

“The governors of Texas and Arizona are exploiting and harming desperate and vulnerable people fleeing dangerous situations in their home countries for political gain,” she said. “I commend the work organizations in D.C. and the National Capital Region have done to assist these migrants, but more funding is needed to assist these families.”