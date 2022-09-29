Americans use profanity an average of 21 times a day each, according to a new survey.

The survey by the language-tutoring website Preply covered 1,500 people in 30 cities. Phoenix and Portland, Ore., are the cities where residents curse an average of 14 times a day, the survey said, WTOP reported.

Columbus, Ohio, is listed as the city with the most potty-mouthed people. D.C. is tied for sixth, with its residents averaging 22 curse words a day.

Plus, 69% of Americans report that they like to curse at their workplace. Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed said they’re likely to curse in front of strangers.

Those likely to swear in front of a child or their boss was, perhaps obviously, fewer in number — 48% and 39% of those surveyed, respectively, WTOP reported.