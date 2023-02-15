Pepco employees are in an active effort to inform customers of the financial assistance programs it offers to help pay their bills.

The company’s workers participated in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Action Day on Thursday, advocating for policies that protect funding for the program. The employees spoke to elected officials and policymakers about the importance of LIHEAP to vulnerable households in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

LIHEAP Action Day is hosted by the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition and connects advocates nationwide with policymakers on Capitol Hill to communicate the importance of the program.

Pepco officials urge customers to take advantage of programs that help them pay their bills. In addition to payment arrangements and assistance Pepco provides, the company supports customers in connecting with federal, local, and other funding that may be available to help meet their energy needs.

“We are committed to helping every customer manage through difficult times, but we need customers who are struggling to reach out and take action, so we can connect them with available assistance,” said Morlon Bell-Izzard, senior vice president and chief customer office for Pepco Holdings, which includes Pepco. “We can do so much more for our customers when they reach out to us early.”

In 2022 alone, Pepco helped 31,684 customers secure more than $48 million in energy assistance. Customers do not need to pay the money back and it keeps their utilities operating.