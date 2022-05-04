Pepco wants customers to know that it has millions of dollars designed to help pay energy bills and will assist in helping them find additional sources of funding to keep their financial obligations.

In 2021, the D.C.-area utility company helped 31,030 customers get $57.9 million in energy assistance, none of which has to be paid back, Pepco said.

The company offers payment arrangements and helps customers get grants and other support from many available energy assistance programs in the local, state, federal and private sectors.

“Our customers need to know that we are here to help them through difficult times,” Morton Bell-Izzard, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, said in a statement. “We will help every customer understand their energy usage and their bill, and we will connect them with the support they may need to help make ends meet.”

In addition to payment arrangements that can be set up for customers’ benefit, the company also offers extended payment periods for balances and helps connect patrons with energy assistance funds.

Customers can contact Pepco at 202-883-7500 to discuss payment arrangements or go to pepco.com/EnergyAssistance to learn more about energy assistance alternatives.

.