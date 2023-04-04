Pepco officials announced Tuesday that residential customers can request a free tree to plant at their home due to the company’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program.

Through the program, customers can receive trees to help provide shade to their homes and beautify their residences and neighborhoods. The trees are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Pepco customers in the District and Maryland are being offered the trees during April which consists of Earth Month and Arbor Day celebrations.

“We are so pleased to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation again this year in order to provide these free trees that have so many environmental, energy-saving, and money-saving benefits for our customers and communities,” said Marisa Slaten, director of Corporate Community Impact for Pepco Holdings. “From helping customers connect their solar with the local energy grid, laying the platform for electric vehicle charging and mass electric transportation, to programs like this, we are partnering with our customers in many ways to support a cleaner energy future and a better environment for all.”

This year, Pepco is providing 800 trees to customers. Customers can choose from several species including Baldcypress, River Burch, Eastern Redbud, Red Maple, and White Dogwood, trees that are native to the northeastern U.S. The trees will be delivered via mail by the end of May.

To reserve a tree, go to arborday.org/Pepco or call 855-670-2771.