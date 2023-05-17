Community members, employees of Pepco, and the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services on Wednesday celebrated the newest graduates of the energy company’s Utility Training Program at the D.C. Infrastructure Academy in D.C.’s Ward 8.

The 2023 graduating class of Pepco’s Utility Training Program poses for a photo during a commencement ceremony at Pepco’s Edison Gallery in D.C. on May 17. (Courtesy of Pepco)

The ceremony at Pepco’s Edison Gallery in Southeast had a special meaning with the marking of the 200th graduate of the program. The program was launched in 2018 with the goal of providing District residents with career opportunities in energy and infrastructure.

“Five years ago, we created the DC Infrastructure Academy to give more Washingtonians a fair shot and put more residents on pathways to good-paying jobs,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “And thanks to our continued partnership with Pepco, over 200 residents, including the 17 graduates today, have earned the skills and experiences they needed to pursue life-sustaining careers in a high-demand field. Congratulations to our graduates on this accomplishment.”

The 17 graduates underwent a 14-week training program that included technical and field experience. All graduates will receive a job offer from Pepco or one of the company’s contractors of choice.

“This is another exciting milestone for Pepco and DOES, but most importantly for these 17 graduates who have created a new and promising future for themselves and their families,” said Tamla Olivier, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings.