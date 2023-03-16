With Pepco customers facing escalating winter energy bills and inflation, the company stresses that programs exist for those who need help paying.

Pepco works with initiatives such as LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides grants in varying amounts based on a household’s income size, type of fuel and type of dwelling, with no payback required. Marylanders can contact the Department of Human Services and District residents can contact the Department of Energy and the Environment for information on LIHEAP.

“We are committed to working with our customers and understand that expenses go well beyond that of an energy bill,” said Morlon Bell-Izzard, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings Inc. “By securing energy assistance or taking advantage of our budget billing program, we can help customers stay connected as they manage other expenses such as food, transportation or medical costs.”

Other energy assistance for District residents includes the Residential Aid Discount where recipients receive a 25% average discount on their overall bill, DOEE’s Solar for All program where customers can get up to 50% savings on their Pepco bill over a 15-year period. For District entrepreneurs, houses of worship, and nonprofits there are options such as installment plans, deposits held applications, budget billing, and bill deferral.

For Marylanders, the Electric Universal Service Program helps customers pay for a portion of their current electric bill and the Arrearage Retirement Assistance Program aids customers with large, past-due electric bills, with forgiveness up to $2,000 for a past-due account. The Utility Service Protection Program is designed to help limited-income families during the heating season.

Additionally, Maryland’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program also has funding to help renters pay their utility bills.

For more information, go to Pepco.com.