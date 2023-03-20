Pepco, the utility company for much of the D.C. region, offered tips to consumers on how to keep their houses comfortable during the approaching summer months and save money on their energy bills.

In most cases, energy efficiency adjustments can be implemented at low or no cost to customers.

Insulate your home or business.

Keep the hot air out by using caulking or weather stripping around leaky windows, doors, and other areas to help prevent warm air from entering your dwelling.

Make spring greener with the proper selection and placement of trees, shrubs and vines that will cool your residence or business naturally.

Remove heat-producing light bulbs with LEDs or CFLs.

Check your thermostat. Consider investing in a smart thermostat that can connect to your mobile devices. Set your thermostat a few degrees higher in the summer, if health permits.

Filter savings into your pocket by cleaning the air filter on your HVAC system. Have your air conditioning unit cleaned periodically and inspected by a professional service representative.

Allow air to flow freely so it can circulate throughout the house or business.

Keep lamps, televisions, or other heat sources away from the air conditioner’s thermostat. The heat from these devices may cause the air conditioner unit to run longer than it should.

Lowering the temperature on your water heater/hot water tank can help save money.

Adjust your blinds by closing them along with drapes and shades to keep out the sun and retain cooler air inside.

Consider purchasing ENERGY STAR home appliances, electronics, and other qualifying high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment.

Additionally, Pepco offers the Quick Home Energy Check-Up Program to homeowners and renters in Maryland in-person or virtually to measure energy usage and install simple energy-saving measures at no cost to customers.

Pepco customers can get more information about energy efficiency programs by going to pepco.com/WaysToSave.