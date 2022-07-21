Pepco announced Thursday that it will offer grants to municipalities, recreation authorities and nonprofits for projects focusing on open space preservation, parks, and recreation improvements, and environmental conservation.

The grants will be facilitated through the energy company’s Sustainable Communities Grant Program. The SCG program was launched in 2020 and has been facilitated through Sustainable Maryland, providing $125,000 in grants yearly in the D.C. and Maryland service area.

The grant request period runs through Sept. 20.

Sustainable Maryland will hold a webinar for municipalities and organizations to learn more about the program and how to apply on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

“We have a vested interest in the well-being and the success of all of the communities that we are privileged to serve, and this program is a wonderful way for us to support projects in our communities that, unfortunately, otherwise may not move forward,” said Donna Cooper, Pepco region president. “We are very pleased to collaborate with our partner, Sustainable Maryland, to extend the awareness and benefits of this program across our District of Columbia and Maryland communities.”

For more information on the Sustainable Communities Grant Program and how to submit a grant request, go to pepco.com/SustainableCommunities.