With the summer solstice arriving Wednesday, Pepco offers tips for its customers to stay cool and save money and energy:

Check your thermostat — You can save about 2% on your bill every degree you raise your thermostat.

Adjust your blinds and drapes — Lower the blinds and close your drapes during the day to keep cool air inside and to keep the heating effects of the hot sun out.

Turn on ceiling fans — The fans evenly distribute cool air throughout your home. If reversible, make sure the fans are spinning counterclockwise for summer.

Maximize efficiency — Ensure that ducts and fans are not blocked by furniture. This will enable cool air to circulate freely, making your home more comfortable. Consider a tune-up for your air conditioner and change air filters as well to improve efficiency.

Check housing vents.

Manage appliances — Run appliances that produce heat (such as clothes dryers, ovens, and dishwashers) at night when it is cooler.

Manage your bills — Pepco’s online energy management tools show you how much energy you are using.

Sign up for usage alerts. To get the notices, sign up at pepco.com/Alerts.

Pepco officials encourage customers to utilize programs such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) if needed. Customers can visit pepco.com/EnergyAssistance or call 202-833-7500 to learn about additional energy aid programs.