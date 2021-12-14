As winter approaches in the D.C. metropolitan area, Pepco is working to make sure that homes and businesses have enough energy to get through the season.

Pepco, who services approximately 894,000 residential and commercial customers in D.C. and Maryland, is completing maintenance and inspections, as well as upgrades and critical repairs.

“We are making important investments in the local energy grid to help ensure we are providing safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy service for our valued customers throughout the year, including those times when they need us the most, equitably and inclusively,” said Donna Cooper, Pepco region president. “Our team of line workers, engineers and the entire team work hard every day and around the clock to prevent outages that can be averted. We have kept at this pace throughout the pandemic, and recent weather events, to ensure that we are keeping the lights on for valued customers and preparing for what may confront this winter season.”

Activities include inspecting and upgrading equipment, trimming trees (which cause about 22% of power outages), building new underground equipment and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable.

Additionally, Pepco will install smart technology that can automatically identify the location of damage, restore service quickly, or isolate damage.

Pepco encourages customers to be ready for bad weather by:

Assembling an emergency storm kit that includes a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, a multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers, and a list of important emergency numbers and emails.

Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, nonperishable foods available.

Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of the home.

Point out an alternate location for family members in cases of an extended outage.

Review the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation of generators.

Download Pepco’s mobile app at pepco.com/MobileApp.

Other tips include monitoring weather reports consistently, immediately report downed wires or service issues by calling 877-PEPCO-62 or visiting pepco.com or through the company’s mobile app. Customers can text an outage at “Out” to 48710.

Other helpful practices include installing energy efficient light bulbs, unplugging electrical devices, checking thermostats and adjusting blinds.