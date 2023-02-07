Pepco, the utility company that services D.C. and parts of Maryland, says its customers experienced fewer electric outages in 2022.

The company credits reinforcing the local energy grid, adding new technology and smart devices, and targeting projects to increase resiliency for the reduced number of outages. In the District, customers experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever, with the company noting that even when service was interrupted, crews were able to safely restore power in just 111 minutes, on average.

In Maryland, customers experienced the third-best year in its history for the frequency of electric outages. The best year for dealing with outages was 2021.

Company officials said that even when service was interrupted, crews were able to restore power in 82 minutes, on average.

“Delivering reliable energy service is part of our broader effort to provide a world-class experience for our customers,” said Tamia Oliver, chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings. “This achievement is fueled by a sustained investment in the local energy grid and is a representation of the commitment that every Pepco employee has to support our customers.”