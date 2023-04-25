Pepco, the utility company for the District and parts of Maryland, is utilizing a Sustainable Maryland program to fund sustainability projects for environmental stewardship and resiliency in the form of grants.

The company’s Sustainable Communities Grant Program has provided $250,000 in grants to fund projects since 2020. The grant application is open through July 6.

“We are proud of the impact our Sustainable Communities Grant Program provides the District and Maryland and we will continue partnering with local municipalities, recreational authorities, and nonprofits to ensure we are fulfilling our commitment to empowering the communities we serve,” said Marisa Slaten, director of Corporate Community Impact for Pepco Holdings. “Last year our program supported 11 projects, including training on stormwater management in the Tenleytown neighborhood, the purchase of three generators to assist with Upper Marlboro’s Emergency Operations and Response Program, and the removal of aggressive invasive species in Takoma Park. We are eager to see the opportunities this program will bring in 2023.”

Municipalities, recreational authorities, and nonprofits in the Pepco service area can apply for a Sustainable Communities grant each year. A committee with representatives from Pepco and Sustainable Maryland reviews each application and selects the projects to receive funding.

Sustainable Maryland will hold a webinar for municipalities and organizations to learn more about the program and how to apply on May 3 from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, go to The Source, Pepco’s online newsroom.