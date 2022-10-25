D.C.-area utility company Pepco encourages its customers to use the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help pay their bills.

LIHEAP started accepting applications for the current program year in the District on Oct. 1. The LIHEAP year started in Maryland in July.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program designed to aid limited-income households with their home energy bills. The program, funded at the level of tens of millions of dollars, works on a first-come, first-served basis until the money runs out.

The money obtained from the program doesn’t have to be paid back. Customers do not have been in arrears in order to get a grant.

“As temperatures start to drop, we know energy bills will increase as we start to warm our homes and businesses,” said Morton Bell-Izzard, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings. “We understand that rising energy costs and inflation are impacting our customers and want them to know we are committed to doing all we can to manage energy prices and to helping connect them to energy assistance and the information they need to help manage their energy bills. We urge customers to take advantage of programs like LIPHEAP now, before winter bills hit, and to contact us if they need help.”

Homeowners, renters, roomers and those who reside in cooperatives are eligible for the grant. In 2021, Pepco worked with community partners to help 31,030 customers get $57.9 million in support that was directly applied to their energy bills.

Customers can contact Pepco by going to pepco.com/EnergyAssistance to learn more about energy assistance options.