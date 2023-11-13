Pepco, the utility company for the District and parts of Maryland, is offering tips to help businesses and residents stay warm during the upcoming winter season.

One of the activities is preparing the electric grid for the expected increased usage. On the grid, the work includes inspecting nearly 850 miles of overhead power lines and 200 underground manholes, upgrading equipment, trimming trees, installing new underground equipment and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable.

Pepco also continues to install smart technologies to improve system reliability, such as specialized equipment that can automatically restore service faster or isolate damage.

“Our customers count on us every day for dependable energy that can power a safe, comfortable environment for their homes and businesses,” said Tamla Olivier, chief operating officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Pepco. “Our teams are working diligently to prepare and strengthen the local energy grid, making it more resilient against harsh weather conditions, so that we can meet throughout the colder winter season. We also urge our customers to take proactive measures to prepare for potential winter storms and have a plan should adverse weather impact our region.”

Pepco advises customers to:

Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include a battery-powered radio, flashlight, a first-aid kit, blankets, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, a multi-purpose tool, and a list of important/emergency phone numbers.

Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available to last at least 72 hours.

Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.

Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.

Review the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home’s wiring. Never use a generator indoors or in any enclosed area.

Additionally, customers can visit pepco.com/alerts for updates on the status of energy uses during power outages. More tips and storm preparedness information are available at pepco.com/StormPrep.