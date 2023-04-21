Pepco says it has donated $3.2 million to local nonprofits and volunteered more than 10,000 hours to help hundreds of organizations in the District and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland during April, which is National Volunteer Month.

The donations and volunteer hours are a part of being a good corporate citizen, officials said.

“From employees volunteering and corporate philanthropy to energy assistance and workforce development, we are working to meet the needs of our communities and customers with a key focus on under-resourced areas of the District of Columbia and Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties in Maryland,” said Marisa Slaten, director of Corporate Community Impact for Pepco Holdings, which include Pepco. “We have more to do and will continue partnering with key organizations in the community to ensure we are fulfilling the commitment.”

An example of Pepco initiatives is partnering with workforce development programs such as the D.C. Infrastructure Academy; supporting STEM programs in area middle and high schools as well as HBCUs and community colleges; assisting 11 local municipalities, recreational authorities, and nonprofits with $125,000 in funds to support environmentally based projects and connecting more than 31,000 customers with $48 million in energy assistance.