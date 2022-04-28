Pepco is closing its celebration of National Volunteer Month on Saturday.

The utility company said hundreds of company volunteers have participated across the D.C. region throughout the month in such events as packing items at Food and Friends, preparing vegetable garden beds at THEARC Farm, aiding senior citizens and other residents in D.C.’s Mount Vernon neighborhood in beautifying the area by picking up trash and other materials, and cleaning up trash and debris near the Anacostia River.

“We are so pleased to be such an active partner with organizations across our communities that provide us with opportunities to give back both financially and with volunteer support, said Rodney Oddoye, Pepco Holdings’ senior vice president of government, regulatory and external affairs. “Together, we are providing a different type of positive energy that is having a great impact in helping our customers and communities thrive.”

Pepco gave about $4.1 million to local nonprofits, while its employees volunteered nearly 9,940 hours to help hundreds of organizations throughout the District and Maryland last year. In 2021, 338 employees volunteered a combined total of more than 1,242 workdays through the program, helping support 178 different events.

Pepco said the strong volunteer operation is a reflection of the company’s desire to be a good corporate citizen.