The People of Change Coalition are sponsoring a nonprofit resource and connection workshop on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1801 McCormick Drive in the first-floor meeting room in Largo.

The purpose of the event is to provide resources for nonprofits and offer nonprofit leaders the opportunity to connect with funders as well as state, county, and federal agencies, and service providers. Topics include how to navigate Grants.gov, usage of sales and use tax exemption and understanding the role of the Maryland Secretary of State in charity registration, fundraising and reporting.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For more information, call 301-772-1552.