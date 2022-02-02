Pfizer is requesting emergency use authorization for its two-dose coronavirus vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Pfizer, which formally made the request Tuesday, developed its vaccine with German biotechnology company BioNTech and is currently testing a three-dose version of the vaccine in that age group, CNN reported.

The Pfizer vaccine, currently only one approved by U.S. authorities for use in people younger than 18, would also be the first available to children younger than 5.

The drugmaker upped the vaccine dosage in a trial for younger children after a two-dose regimen did not produce the expected immunity in the 2-to 5-year-olds, although it did for children up to age 2, CNN reported.

While the dosage for the Pfizer vaccine is 30 micrograms for those 12 and older and 10 micrograms for children 5-11, the dose for 5 and younger would be 3 micrograms.

Pfizer was encouraged by federal regulators to seek emergency use authorization for the two-dose vaccine, which could receive approval by late February — up to a month faster than the three-dose version, CNN reported.