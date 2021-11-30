CoronavirusCovid-19Health

Pfizer to Seek OK for COVID Booster for Teens 16 and 17: Report

WI Web StaffNovember 30, 2021
0 292 1 minute read
**FILE** Courtesy of Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services via Twitter
**FILE** Courtesy of Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services via Twitter

Pfizer reportedly will request authorization this week for a coronavirus vaccine booster for teens 16 and 17.

If approved, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot would be the first vaccine booster for those younger than 18. There is no timeline for when the Food and Drug Administration will act on Pfizer’s request.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky recommended everyone over the age of 18 get a booster six months after their initial two-shot Pfizer or Moderna doses and two months for those who took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s expected request, first reported by The Washington Post, comes amid a new strain of the virus causing worldwide concern. President Biden on Monday urged Americans to be concerned but not panicked about the omicron variant, which was first found in South Africa and has since been detected in nearly 20 countries.

Though no U.S. cases have yet been reported, Biden and health officials say it’s a matter of when, not if.

As of Tuesday, roughly 21% of all fully vaccinated U.S. residents, or about 40 million people, have gotten a booster shot, according to data from the CDC.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 30, 2021
0 292 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

**FILE** President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 National Month of Action on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Biden Announces New Actions to Combat COVID, New Variant

December 2, 2021

WHO Warns Against Travel for High-Risk Groups as Omicron Variant Spreads

December 2, 2021

White House to Extend Public Transit Mask Mandate to Mid-March: Report

December 2, 2021

Maryland Education Board Wants to Give Schools ‘Off-Ramp’ for Mask Mandate

December 2, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker