The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94% effective against virus hospitalization among U.S. adolescents, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various schools and hospitals nationwide, included data on adolescents ages 12-18 who had been admitted to 31 hospitals across 23 states between July 1 and Oct. 25, CNN reported.

Within the data, there were 445 adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 777 hospitalized without the disease.

The study, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, determined that the Pfizer vaccine “averted nearly all life-threatening COVID-19 illness in this age group.”

Specifically, the data showed among the hospitalized adolescents with the coronavirus, 4% were fully vaccinated, less than 1% were partially vaccinated, and 96% were unvaccinated, CNN reported.

Conversely, among the hospitalized adolescents who didn’t have the virus, 36% were fully vaccinated, 7% were partially vaccinated and 57% were unvaccinated.