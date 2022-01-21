The PGA of America is inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds to register for PGA JobMatch and be considered for positions that support the PGA’s high-profile 2022 Major Championships.

Registration at PGAImpact.org goes through Feb. 15. Qualified applicants will interview with the PGA’s key vendors for jobs leading up to, during and after the following PGA of America events:

• 2022 PGA Championship – Southern Hills C.C., Tulsa, Oklahoma (May 17–22, 2022)

• 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Michigan (May 24–29, 2022)

• 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Congressional C.C., Bethesda, Maryland (June 21–26, 2022)

Job opportunities include part-time and full-time temporary work for pre-, during and post-Championship events from April to July.

A variety of positions need to be filled within areas such as hospitality, concessions, retail, transportation, logistics, carpentry, construction, janitorial, and miscellaneous services. A full listing is featured on PGAImpact.org.

“PGA JobMatch supports our pursuit of a golf industry workforce that mirrors America,” PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross said.

“The opportunity for individuals from a variety of backgrounds, identities and abilities to work on a Major Championship is pretty special. It provides a unique experience and inspiration for the jobs and career opportunities that exist in golf.”

The PGA will work with diverse talent and employment associations, as well as local partners in Maryland, Oklahoma and Michigan, to encourage candidates to register for PGA JobMatch.

Connections will be made between qualified candidates and key PGA vendors, such as Barton G and Cornerstone Parking Group.

Registrations must be received by Feb. 15 to be considered. Qualified candidates will be contacted by vendors for the next phase of the hiring process.