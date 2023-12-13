Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation Account Assistant LeSha Jean Francois checks in a business owner at an information session for an upcoming business mission trip to Korea and China. (Courtesy of PGCEDC)
The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation is sponsoring the Entrepreneurs and Experts in Residence Program.

The program is designed to provide Innovation Station Business Incubator member companies and local business owners with diverse coaching and subject matter expertise, to foster growth, expansion, and success. This comprehensive program offers coaching with a diverse range of expertise, ensuring that local businesses in Prince George’s County have access to specialized guidance and support for their individual needs and goals.

The coaches for the program are LaTanya Eggleston, focusing on “Wellness and Communications”; Ron Kaese, teaching “Proposal Writing, Commercialization Pathways; Bola Audena, Group Leadership Coaching and QC Jones, Government Contracting Coaching.

For more information, call 301-583-4650.

